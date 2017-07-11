School board to hire independent counsel

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A heated meeting is underway in Muscogee County to discuss the actions of school board member Frank Myers.

This, after Myers reached out to attorneys representing the student whose leg was amputated after being body-slammed by a worker at Edgewood last Fall.

The board voted to pass a motion to hire outside legal counsel to handle this issue.

Council Member Frank Myers is calling for a GBI investigation into potential wrong-doings surrounding the Montravious Thomas incident and the death of a school bus driver.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s