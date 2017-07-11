School board to hire independent counsel

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A heated meeting is underway in Muscogee County to discuss the actions of school board member Frank Myers.

This, after Myers reached out to attorneys representing the student whose leg was amputated after being body-slammed by a worker at Edgewood last Fall.

The board voted to pass a motion to hire outside legal counsel to handle this issue.

Council Member Frank Myers is calling for a GBI investigation into potential wrong-doings surrounding the Montravious Thomas incident and the death of a school bus driver.