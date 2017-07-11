Rain prospects looking good

A setup similar to what we had on Sunday and Monday is present today over the Chattahoochee Valley and much of Georgia and Alabama. An unstable atmosphere is in place along with an old surface boundary, and combined with warming temperatures will help get scattered showers and storms going later in the day. A few pop-up storms have even made an appearance on radars this morning a bit ahead of expectations.

Thunderstorms could linger into the early evening until cooling temperatures work to stabilize the atmosphere, then we can expect a repeat performance on Wednesday. By Thursday the daily activity should be a bit more sporadic, while at the same time daytime highs will climb back into the mid 90s. Combined with the excessive amounts of humidity, heat indices Thursday through Saturday could exceed 100 in places.

Over next weekend, weak upper air disturbances are expected to return to the area, allowing for more coverage of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. A front dropping south but not reaching Columbus may also play a role in this weekend’s activity, and an early look at next week seems to indicate a fairly wet but not unusual pattern for July.

