Man arrested on 43 alleged counts of fraud, 62 alleged counts of identity fraud

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police have made an arrest after an investigation that started back in April.

According to a release, Financial Crimes Units arrested 41-year-old Keith Jones Friday, July 7 on 43 counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, 7 counts of Misdemeanor Theft by Deception, 7 counts of Felony Theft by Deception, 4 counts of criminal attempt Theft by Deception (2 misdemeanor and 2 felony), 62 counts of Identity Fraud and 1 count of possession of drug related objects.

These charges are from an ongoing investigation that began back in April. Police say they were alerted to stolen credit cards being used to purchase firearms at Shooters of Columbus.

ATF was contacted and has been working in conjunction with the Financial Crimes Unit in an attempt to capture the individual(s) responsible. After issuing multiple search warrants police were able to determine there were a total of 19 suspects all across Georgia and Alabama.

The Financial Crimes Unit was able to identify 62 individual victims and 22 business from all over the United States.

Police say Jones would order items such as furniture, appliances, lawnmowers, mattresses, Yeti Coolers, American Girl Dolls, fast food items, race car parts, assorted firearms, construction equipment and clothing and other accessories. He then would sell these items online on Facebook Yard sale Pages or to other contacts.

ATF and the Financial Crimes Unit have additional charges pending at this time.