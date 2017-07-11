Georgia film industry experiences huge boost

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Georgia’s film industry brought in a booming $9.5 billion dollars to the state economy this fiscal year. That’s $2.5 billion more than last year.

Bringing movies and shows to Columbus can sometimes be a challenge. But one local university is training students to continue the upward trend in Georgia’s rising film industry.

“The Georgia Film Academy has said that Savannah, Atlanta and Columbus are the three film hubs in the state right now,” Richard Baxter, Dean of the College of Arts at Columbus State University said.

A big reason for Georgia’s boom in the film industry is tax breaks for those who make movies in the state. Production companies that spend at least half a million dollars get 20 percent tax credits.

Columbus State’s College of the Arts has a partnership with the Georgia Film Academy.

“We’re in a program for film production with the Georgia Film Academy to try to provide workers for that nine billion dollar industry,” Baxter said.

Columbus State started the film production program in 2016 and hopes to train students who can work on shows and movies right here in the peach state.

Baxter also wants to start an animation program to work hand in hand with Fun Academy Motion Pictures, an animation company located in Columbus.

Fun Academy is currently working on an animation movie featuring a dog who whelped serve in World War I.