CPD seeks public’s help identifying man found burned in car trunk

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help to identify a man found in a burning car trunk on Harbison Drive and Head Street early Monday morning.

A press release says investigators were not able to identify the badly burned body, but preliminary examinations suggest he was likely a man in his late teens to early 30’s. Police also identify the vehicle he was found in as a red 2006 Pontiac G6, 2-door.

As News 3 reported, Columbus Fire and EMS was called to the scene of a burning car on Harbison Drive around 5:30 a.m. Monday. After putting out the blaze, first responders found the victim’s charred remains in the trunk.

Columbus police continue to investigate the case.

If you or anyone you know is missing a loved on or know any details on this man’s identity, please call Sgt. Lance Deaton at 706-225-4267 or 706-653-3400. You can also email him at lancedeaton@columbusga.org.