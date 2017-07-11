Columbus police investigating man shot in front of N. Lumpkin Road apartments

By Published:
(CBS Atlanta)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms a man was shot through his ankle early Tuesday morning after being confronted in front of his apartment on N. Lumpkin Road.

Sargent Harbey Hatcher tells News 3 the call to shots fired came in around 12:45 a.m. Responding officers found the injured victim in front of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of N. Lumpkin Road.

Hatcher says it is not clear what lead to the shooting, but preliminary investigations show a vehicle pulled up to the apartment building where the victim was and several people got out to approach him.

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s