Columbus police investigating man shot in front of N. Lumpkin Road apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms a man was shot through his ankle early Tuesday morning after being confronted in front of his apartment on N. Lumpkin Road.

Sargent Harbey Hatcher tells News 3 the call to shots fired came in around 12:45 a.m. Responding officers found the injured victim in front of an apartment complex in the 3300 block of N. Lumpkin Road.

Hatcher says it is not clear what lead to the shooting, but preliminary investigations show a vehicle pulled up to the apartment building where the victim was and several people got out to approach him.

The case remains under investigation.

