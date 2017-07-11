Columbus man shoots himself after traffic accident Monday night

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A local man is dead after shooting himself following a traffic accident in North Columbus, the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms.

Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 57-year-old Matthew Jones of Columbus was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Bryan tells News 3 Jones was involved in a traffic accident near the intersection of Spring Lake Drive and Moon Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. Jones then got out of his vehicle and approached the woman he rear-ended to ask if she was alright.

Bryan says Jones went back to his truck, returned to apologize to the woman, and then got back into his truck cab and shot himself through the mouth.

EMTs responded to the scene and rushed Jones into the emergency room where he succumbed to his injuries. The second driver involved in the accident was not hurt.

This case is currently being investigated by the Columbus Police Department.