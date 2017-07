Related Coverage Columbus man pleads not guilty to alleged beating of 2-month-old baby girl

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office confirms to News 3 that a 2-month old involved in an abuse case died Saturday, July 8.

As News 3 reported, 23-year-old Nijil Alston was arrested and charged with aggravated battery (family violence) and cruelty to children first degree (family violence) in connection with case.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.