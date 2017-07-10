Local teen dies after truck crashes into building in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. — A Valley teenager is dead after police report finding his truck crashed into the side of a building and on fire early Sunday morning.

A press release says the Valley Police Department and East Alabama Fire Department were called to the intersection of 64th Boulevard and Boulevard around 5 a.m. The statement says when officers arrived and saw the vehicle on fire, they tried and failed to put it out with portable fire extinguishers.

After firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, first responders discovered the body of 17-year-old Blayke Thomas Henderson, of Valley. Chambers County Coroner Jeff Jones pronounced Henderson dead on the scene.

Police say a preliminary investigation shows Henderson was traveling south on 64th Boulevard in a 1995 GMC 1500 4×4. For some unknown reason, Henderson crossed through the north bound lanes at the intersection of Boulevard, left the roadway, and struck a building south of the intersection where the truck burst into flames.

This accident is still under investigation by the Valley Police Department and the Chambers County Coroner’s Office.