Sheriff confirms escaped Georgia inmate captured with mom

MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. (AP) — An inmate who escaped from a Georgia jail has been captured along with his mother in Alabama.

Telfair County Sheriff Chris Steverson tells local media Seth Allen Vickers and another inmate escaped from jail Saturday. He says that because the Telfair County Jail was full, the two were being held in another county, but didn’t specify which.

A task force was formed following the escape. Steverson says an officer in Heflin, Alabama spotted Vickers’ vehicle just west of the Georgia line. He was captured with his mother, Norma Lynne Vickers.

Vickers will be charged with felony escape, while his mother will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a fugitive.

The other escaped inmate, whose name hasn’t been released, was found in Tattnall County.

It’s unclear if the accused have attorneys.