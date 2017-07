PIKE COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene of a three car crash involving a tractor-trailer and two cars on US 231 at the Pike/Coffee County line.

ALEA says there are two deaths related to the crash.

Currently, both southbound lanes are completely blocked and troopers are directing traffic onto the northbound lanes. One lane will be going northbound and the other lane will be going south.

Motorists are urged to use caution as first responders work to clear the roadway.