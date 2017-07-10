Pleasant Mornings, Stormy Afternoons

Typical of July weather, we’re in a regime of warm, humid air that leads to convective development as we heat up each afternoon, resulting in scattered showers and thunderstorms. A stalled front draped through northern Georgia and Alabama will act as an additional focus for activity today and again on Tuesday.

The front came in over the weekend and brought a little relief to northern sections of the state, with a drop in dew points that helped morning lows drop into the 60s Monday morning. Columbus was unable to see any of this cooler, drier air as the city lies south of the stalled boundary.

Expect this boundary to eventually dissolve, with an increasingly hot tropical air mass taking over the entire Southeast over the next several days. Coverage of showers and storms will drop off beginning Wednesday while daytime highs heat up to the mid 90s, with some of the hottest readings of the summer to date a possibility by the end of the work week.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast