No tax-free weekend this year for Georgia back to school shoppers

Important news for parents preparing for back-to-school shopping — there will be no tax-free weekend this year in Georgia.

The Georgia Department of Revenue confirms to News 3 sister station WTOC-TV that legislation was not passed this year by the Georgia Legislature to allow a tax-free shopping weekend.

A tax-free weekend will still be held in Alabama this year. The dates are Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23.

The tax-free savings apply to clothing, computers, and school supplies.

To find tax-free weekend dates for other states, click here.