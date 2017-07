COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Federal Trade Commission says there is a new phone scam circulating.

In the scam, con artists posing as government officials are telling people they have won a cash sweepstakes through the “Make-A-Wish” Foundation.

Scammers tell the victims they must first fork over thousands of dollars to cover processing fees.

Anyone who gets a call like this is advising to hang up and immediately report the call to the charities foundation.