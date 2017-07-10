New Life Second Chance plans events throughout Re-entry Awareness Month

By Published: Updated:

Are you a former felon looking to turn over a new leaf but don’t know where to start? This month is Georgia Re-entry Awareness Month, and a local organization dedicated to second chances has a month ahead full of events for the community to join in.

New Life Second Chance Outreach joins the WRBL News 3 Midday Community Watch to talk on July’s meetings and workshops to help felons re-entering the work force. Details on the first event are featured below. For a full list of New Life Second Chance Outreach events, visit them on Facebook.

