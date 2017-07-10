WATCH: Man proposes while being arrested, girlfriend says yes

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (WCMH) — An Oklahoma man wanted to propose to his girlfriend on the Fourth of July, and he wasn’t going to let his arrest stop him.

Police officers were in the process of arresting Brandon Thompson on felony warrants when the 35-year-old asked them if he could propose to his girlfriend before they took him away.

Police body cameras caught the moment as Thompson got down on one knee.

“It’s not every day you get asked to let a marriage proposal happen after making an arrest on the soon-to-be groom. But it happened!” the Muskogee Police Department wrote on Facebook.

The arresting officers moved Thompson’s handcuffs from the back to the front so he could place the engagement ring on her finger. She said yes.

When asked about the impromptu proposal, Thompson said “when you’re in love with somebody and you know that you want to spend the rest of your life with them, you just want them to know how you feel. I wanted a new start for me, and with the police taking me to jail, I didn’t have to worry about my warrants anymore.”

His new fiancé pulled the couple’s savings together to bail Thompson out of jail. He was released the day after his arrest.