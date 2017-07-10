Local group spreading joy with rocks

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga.– This year Spark Art created a new project called Columbus Georgia Rocks.

The aim of this project is to create community unity by having folks across the valley paint and hide rocks for others to find.

When you find a rock, you post a picture of it to the group on Facebook.

The Columbus Georgia Rocks Facebook group has gone viral with more than 17,000 people taking part in the fun project.

The Creator says art can help reduce stress and the arts have a universal language with potential to change the world!

So if you want to get involved it’s simple, when you find a rock post a picture of it to the group with the #columbusgarocks then rehide it.

Click here for more information on Columbus GA Rocks.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s