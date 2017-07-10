Local group spreading joy with rocks

COLUMBUS, Ga.– This year Spark Art created a new project called Columbus Georgia Rocks.

The aim of this project is to create community unity by having folks across the valley paint and hide rocks for others to find.

When you find a rock, you post a picture of it to the group on Facebook.

The Columbus Georgia Rocks Facebook group has gone viral with more than 17,000 people taking part in the fun project.

The Creator says art can help reduce stress and the arts have a universal language with potential to change the world!

So if you want to get involved it’s simple, when you find a rock post a picture of it to the group with the #columbusgarocks then rehide it.

Click here for more information on Columbus GA Rocks.