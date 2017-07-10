Heavy Columbus Police presence blocks intersection of Head Street and Brook Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A WRBL News 3 reporter is on the scene where Columbus police are blocking a section of Head Street, off Cusseta Road.

The reporter says there have been at least seven squad cars coming and going from the scene near the intersection of Head Street and Brook Road. All traffic between Brook Road and Calvin Avenue is being blocked.

WRBL is working to confirm or correct reports that a man was found inside a car on fire in the area. Police on scene have yet to answer reporter questions.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.