Columbus Lions ready for NAL Championship game against Jacksonville Sharks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbus Lions are one win from making history in the National Arena League. The Lions will play the Jacksonville Sharks for the NAL championship Monday night at 7:30 pm at Veterans Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

It’s a chance for the Lions (10-3) to claim their third straight professional indoor football championship. Columbus won the Professional Indoor Football League championship in 2015, and the American Indoor Football championship in 2016.

It will also be a chance for revenge. Two of the Lions three losses came against Jacksonville in the regular season, including a 56-41 loss at home in the season opener. The Sharks (11-1) beat the Lions in Jacksonville 37-28 on April 29. It was the last time Columbus lost a game this season.

The Lions have won seven games in-a-row, including a 52-50 win on the road against Lehigh Valley in the NAL semifinals. Jacksonville beat Monterrey 43-32 in the other semifinal.

Fans can watch the game for free by clicking the link here.