4th case of flesh-eating bacteria confirmed in Mobile, according to health department

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Health Department spokesperson has confirmed a fourth case of Vibrio bacteria.

This case is different because it is a consumption case. The incident happened several months ago but it was only just confirmed to be the vibrio bacteria recently.

According to a press release from Mobile County Health Department, a woman consumed a raw oyster in April. The flesh-eating bacteria was confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

This is the second case of Vibro linked to the consumption of seafood, the other two incidents were contracted through open wounds.

Mobile County Health Department state,

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a news release titled ‘Avoid entering bodies of water if you have cuts or abrasions; if injured, clean wound at once to reduce risk of infection.’” Vibrio bacteria naturally live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer. However the bacteria can be present throughout the year in some areas.