4 injured when wrong-way chase ends in fiery crash

NEWNAN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia state police say a high-speed chase on the wrong way of the highway ended in a fiery crash that injured three children and a woman.

Authorities say it started when a trooper clocked a car at 118 mph (190 kph) on Interstate 85 just before midnight Saturday.

Police say a trooper tried to pull the car over, but the driver kept going, left the highway and got back on it, heading the wrong way in the emergency lane. The driver then hit a concrete construction barrier.

Police told the Newnan Times-Herald on Monday that two passengers were trapped in the burning Fiat 500. A trooper doused the flames and got both out.

Authorities say 31-year-old Mario Dewayne Anderson, of Lawrenceville, remained jailed Monday on charges including child endangerment by drunken driving.