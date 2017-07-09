Ralston tower victim family vs Mayor Teresa Tomlinson

COLUMBUS, GA- Kevin Hart says now that his uncle Charles Hart is deceased he can’t help but think about making the Ralston Tower a better place to live. But he would like the support of the Mayor.

WRBL News 3 has been reporting on the Ralston Towers for days now.

News 3 confirms some folks have been living without A-C and some including the victim’s family report being mistreated by management, but reports of being mistreated don’t stop there.

Saturday, Kevin told our Ken Martin he was mistreated by Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson.

“I actually haven’t talked to her personally I messaged her on facebook on her page and she sent me a comment because I thought it was a city owned building and she let me know that it wasn’t and the way she told me that it wasn’t came across like it wasn’t a city problem.” Kevin Hart, Upset with Mayor

The Ralston has until Friday to get all the A-C units fixed, if not the place will be shut down.

Now Hart is concerned that if the building is shut down those living at the Ralston will have no place to go.

“If it’s not the cities problem why are they trying to do what they got to do here to make it run better and what happens Monday morning when they shut the door where are these people going to go? That’s going to be a city problem.” Kevin Hart, Upset with Mayor

Hart says he’s frustrated with they city for allowing the situation to go on for so long.

“Cause they let go this long. I mean I didn’t know it was this bad down here. I wasn’t really really close with my uncle but my aunt Regina I am or I was and the way they treated her yesterday was unreal.” Kevin Hart, Upset with Mayor

News 3 reached out to Mayor Teresa Tomlinson for comment and we were told she was unavailable.