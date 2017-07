COLUMBUS, GA- New details surrounding a deadly crash in Columbus.

Authorities say it stemmed from a police chase that started in Harris County earlier today.

Deputy Chief Freeman Worley confirms 33 year old Curtis Waters died while traveling I-185 southbound near Smith Road around 12:15 this afternoon.

News 3 is working to learn what led to the high speed chase.

Stick with News 3 for updates on this developing story.