Kids learn more about african american history

COLUMBUS, GA- Even though school is out, organizers say that doesn’t mean learning has to send.

Sunday, a group of kids came together at the Columbus Public Library watching free movies and learning more about black history.

Organizers say it’s important for the African American youth- to learn the troubled past of their ancestors, to understand how far we’ve come as a people.

“History is fun. You can read books you can learn knowledge it’s fun.” Amileah Walker, Participant

Organizers say african american ancestor fought too hard for the freedoms we have today.

They say based on those efforts, we shout all be mindful of the actions we take.

“We want to expose our kids to the complete truth and that way that will bring them up to become great professionals and to generate more income and food, clothing, shelter for themselves.” Willie Johnson, Organizer

Organizers say they believe having self love will result in a better community including helping decrease the crime rate in Columbus.

“It will stop it before it’s even started. If we change the mindset of our youth to do better and want to be better the violence will stop so we’re exposing them to the truth” Corie Wilson, Organizer

Organizers explain why exactly they chose to show cartoon movies as part of Sunday’s lesson.

“What could we do to isolate our children’s mind because that’s who we really want to help our children so to make that move was the perfect idea to help isolate the children and get to there level of thinking with the cartoons and so forth.” Corie Wilson, Organizer

“his was just the first event for young kids wanting to learn more about the african american culture. Organizers say they have more events coming soon.