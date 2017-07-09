Couple arrested after river rescue with baby

Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, GA- It happened around seven near the 14th street bridge in Columbus.

Around 8:00 Saturday evening crews with Columbus Fire & Emergency Services rescued the couple and baby.

Around 8:30 News 3 saw the couple being arrested.

“It’s easy to get down there in the river bed when the water is low we all know as water is released and that water level rises then certainly it’s easy to get trapped and it looks like that’s what happened this afternoon.” Ricky Shores, Columbus Fire and EMS

News 3 is working to learn if the couple will face any charges.

We’re also working to learn what’s expected to happen with the baby.

 

