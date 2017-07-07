WEEKEND: Hot & humid with afternoon storms

The heat and humidity continue through weekend and coming work week. High temperatures in the lower 90s – which is right around average for this time of year. Add humidity and it feels more like the lower 100s to upper 90s each afternoon.



There is a higher chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms – some of which could be strong to severe tomorrow afternoon. Gusty wind, lightning and small hail are the greatest threats with the storms which will clear later in the night.

Scattered showers are expected Sunday and Monday afternoon with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon through the rest of the work week.