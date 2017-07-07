Toomer’s Drugs to hold fundraiser for employee diagnosed with cancer

AUBURN, Ala. — Madalyn McCormick has worked at Toomer’s Corner for a little more than two years. She loves it dearly. She said game days are a mixture of both fun and stressful

Back in 2013, she was diagnosed with cancer. She was in remission for three years, but this past March, she was diagnosed with stage three Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Her diagnosis came three years to the day from being cancer free.

“Sometimes, you’re sad,” McCormick said. “Sometimes, you’re in a great mood, and you’re like, I can use this as a light. It’s super tough some days. I have horrible days. I wake up, and getting out of bed is a great feat for the day, and then some days, I get up I feel like I’m totally normal.”

She is at home for treatment right now and greatly misses her family at Toomer’s Drugs, and they miss her just as well.

When they learned of her diagnosis, they knew they wanted to help. Employees say Madalyn has a bubbly personality and always has a smile on her face. To help her during this time, they will be holding a fundraiser at the famous drug store on July 22 and 23rd. On that Saturday and Sunday, they will be donating 100% of their profits to cover Madalyn’s medical bills and other expenses. On July 20-23, all profits from their website sales will go to Madalyn’s expenses, and they will have a link to donate on their website.

“It’s the least you could do,” Manager Michael Overstreet said. “When someone is diagnosed with cancer, you want to help anyway that you can. You automatically pray for them. The next step is: what can I do to help them out the most? Everybody needs something, and this is the one thing we can do to help.”

“People don’t realize even with insurance, it’s insane what things cost when you’re this ill,” McCormick said. “The scans and all that. My parents are taking care of me right now since I was a student. It will be a big weight lifted of their shoulders.”

For more information about the fundraiser and how to donate, you can visit the Toomer’s Drugs website.