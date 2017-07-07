Teens among suspects in Greenville home invasion

GREENVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Four suspects, including two 14-year-olds, face charges in an April home invasion in Greenville.

Greenville Police investigators tell local media that the 14-year-old suspects, a 17-year-old and 18-year-old Chance Morris each face charges of robbery and burglary first-degree. It was unknown if any of them are represented by attorneys.

Police say the home invasion began when the victim answered a knock at his back door. Four people, wearing masks and armed with a handgun, forced their way inside and took a small amount of cash and the victim’s car keys.

Police say the suspects then fled in the victim’s vehicle, which was later located about a mile away in an abandoned lot.

Investigators identified the suspects after a two-month investigation. Authorities are seeking to try the 17-year-old as an adult.