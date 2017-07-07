Storms Monday afternoon then rain chances decrease.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in Monday afternoon after 3:00 p.m. edt but coverage will decrease through the rest of the week as a frontal boundary to our north weakens. A few isolated showers and general thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons with just a chance Thursday through Saturday. As we see more sunshine by Thursday, afternoon highs will warm to the mid 90s with heat indices in the lower 100s through Saturday. A cold front will then try to move through by next Monday – bringing more scattered showers and storms.

