At least 2 hostages out safe after man claims to have a bomb inside Marietta bank

UPDATE:

1 p.m. (AP) — Police say at least two people inside bank with a man they say made bomb threats have made it out of the building safely.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce says early Friday afternoon those people were not injured, and police are now trying to determine how to resolve the situation with the man inside.

Moments earlier, a large military-type vehicle was used to smash its way through a back wall of the Wells Fargo branch, raining bricks onto its hood.

Pierce declined to say how exactly the others in the bank were able to get out, but his report that they were safe came shortly after the military vehicle was seen ramming a hole into the building.

Police have not released details about threats the man made. Atlanta television station WSB-TV reported earlier that a man called the station and told an assignment editor he was inside the bank and had a bomb and two people with him. The man told the station the bomb had the power to “take out the room.”

(ORIGINAL STORY)

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Several heavily-armed police officers have converged on a bank northwest of Atlanta after reports of man claiming to have a bomb with possible hostages inside.

WSB-TV reports that its newsroom received a call Friday morning from the man who said he was inside and talked for more than 30 minutes.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told the news station that officers are in contact with the man.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation said in a brief statement Friday morning that a stretch of a heavily-traveled road in the area is closed due to police activity. The agency was advising motorists to avoid the area.

Cobb County police did not immediately respond to requests for the information about the situation.