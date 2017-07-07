Police: Man responsible for GA bank bomb threat is dead

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on threats involving a bank northwest of Atlanta (all times local):

2:10 p.m.

A man who claimed to have a bomb inside a suburban Atlanta bank has died after a standoff with police.

Cobb County Police Chief Mike Register told reporters Friday that the unidentified man had died but did not offer further details.

Earlier, at least two people were freed from the bank after a military-style vehicle rammed a back wall of the Wells Fargo building.

___

1 p.m.

Police say at least two people have made it out of a suburban Atlanta bank where a man barricaded himself inside, telling a TV station he had a bomb.

Cobb County Police Sgt. Dana Pierce said early Friday afternoon that those people were not injured, and police are now trying to determine how to resolve the situation with the man inside.

Moments earlier, a large military-type vehicle was used to smash its way through a back wall of the Wells Fargo branch, raining bricks onto its hood.

It was not immediately clear if the people who made it out escaped through that opening in the wall.

___

12:35 p.m.

___

12:25 p.m.

Police were evacuating patrons from fast-food restaurants and other businesses around a bank in suburban Atlanta after reports that a man making threats was holed up inside with employees.

Officers had surrounded the Wells Fargo branch near Interstate 75 early Friday afternoon. Many of them wore tactical gear and carried long guns.

___

11:55 a.m.

Police say a man inside a Wells Fargo bank branch outside Atlanta has made some threats and is still inside the bank with an unknown number of employees.

Chilton said police are limiting the amount of information shared because the suspect might be monitoring news coverage and social media.

___

11:45 a.m.

Several heavily armed police officers have converged on a bank northwest of Atlanta after reports of man claiming to have a bomb with possible hostages inside.

The Cobb County Department of Transportation said in a brief statement Friday morning that a stretch of a heavily traveled road in the area is closed due to police activity. The agency was advising motorists to avoid the area.

Cobb County police did not immediately respond to requests for the information about the situation.