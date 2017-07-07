Mother leaves toddler in hot car as she works

Associated Press Published:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman faces child cruelty charges after she left her 16-month-old daughter inside a hot car parked at a mall where she worked.

Cobb County Police say Dao Truc Le, of Smyrna, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a child first-degree. Bond information and whether the woman has an attorney were not immediately available.

Investigators say mall security found the little girl Wednesday buckled in a car seat inside a vehicle at Town Center Mall. Police say the vehicle was not running, and all the windows were rolled up. Authorities say the child’s clothing was saturated by sweat. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Police believe the child had been inside the car for about 2½ hours before she was found.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s