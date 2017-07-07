Mother leaves toddler in hot car as she works

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — A 22-year-old woman faces child cruelty charges after she left her 16-month-old daughter inside a hot car parked at a mall where she worked.

Cobb County Police say Dao Truc Le, of Smyrna, was arrested on a charge of cruelty to a child first-degree. Bond information and whether the woman has an attorney were not immediately available.

Investigators say mall security found the little girl Wednesday buckled in a car seat inside a vehicle at Town Center Mall. Police say the vehicle was not running, and all the windows were rolled up. Authorities say the child’s clothing was saturated by sweat. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Police believe the child had been inside the car for about 2½ hours before she was found.