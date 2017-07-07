More rain Sunday afternoon. Hot & humid through the week.

Thunderstorms this evening will clear later tonight as we lose daytime heating after sunset. More scattered showers and thunderstorms move in tomorrow afternoon ahead of a stalled out cold front. Partly sunny and hot in the early afternoon with highs in the lower 90s. This will be the same deal for the start of the work week on Monday. Rain coverage will lessen by Tuesday through the rest of the work week as the stalled front moves out. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible each afternoon as we stay hot and humid – a typical summer pattern.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

