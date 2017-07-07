Man dies from July 4th stabbing; 2 charged with simple assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office says a man has died from a stabbing that occurred July 4.

Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley says 36-year-old Pedro Carmogia succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon at Midtown Medical Center after being stabbed in the upper body, Tuesday, July 4.

Lt. Ralph Dowe with Columbus police says Carmogia and two unknown individuals approached a man on a motorcycle near the intersection of Rock Creek Drive and Big Place. Dowe says the man on the motorcycle had reportedly been speeding in the area. Dowe continues to say at some point, Carmogia and the two others had the motorcyclist cornered. From there, the motorcyclist began stabbing and Carmogia sustained critical injuries.

The two other unknown individuals are charged with simple assault.

Worley says Carmogia’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy Saturday.