Last Kmart in Columbus to close, according to statement from Sears Holdings

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Sears Holdings has announced a new list of Sears and Kmart stores that will be closing. Of the 35 Kmart stores and eight Sears on the list, the only Kmart located in Columbus made the list.

Chairman and CEO Eddie Lampert released a statement Friday. It reads.

After several months of hard work to bring our costs into line, we continue to take actions to realize our vision of an integrated retailer focused on quality member experiences. Changes in consumer behavior are driving our vision and actions, and we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members. Today, we will initiate the closing of an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart unprofitable stores as we continue to focus on our best stores and return to profitability. This is part of a strategy both to address losses from unprofitable stores and to reduce the square footage of other stores because many of them are simply too big for our current needs.

The Kmart located on Macon Road closed their doors back in March.

Sears Holdings Company says liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13 at all closing stores.

