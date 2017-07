COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus fire was on scene of a house fire on 8th Street earlier Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out a home in the 2000 block of 8th Street near the intersections of Brown Avenue.

Battalion Chief Donnie Jones says a 5 or 6-year-old was playing with matches that caused a bed to catch fire causing minor damage to a bedroom and smoke damage throughout the house.

Jones says the family was at home at the time of the fire and everyone made it out safely.