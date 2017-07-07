Family & former manager weigh-in on Ralston Tower death

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The sister-in-law and daughter of the victim tell News 3 they’re angry. They say, a series of events Friday set them on an emotional rollercoaster.

Both the sister-in-law and daughter were consoling one another. This happened outside of the Ralston, when police told the two they could not go inside their loved one’s unit. They expressed their frustrations, but they aren’t the only ones. A former manager of the Ralston speaks out.

Video shows Regina Draut and Kristy Thornton embracing one another outside of the Ralston Towers Friday evening. This, just one day after the death of their loved one 62-year-old Charles Hart. Draut in the sister-in-law and Thornton is the daughter. Friday, Draut told News 3, police would not let them inside of Hart’s unit which they say is on the third floor.

“What do they have to hide in there if the room is cool now, please let us know it because the coroner and I left here after an hour and a half last night and the room was still 98.6 degrees,” says Draut.

Draut tells News 3 what happened sometime after Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley arrived on the scene Thursday evening.

“He cut the air down to 67 degrees we stayed in the room until Strifler Hamby came and got my brother-in-law and that was about an hour and then we looked at the thermostat it hadn’t dropped one degrees,” says Draut.

Draut describes to News 3 the condition in which her brother-in-law was found.

“In his under garments..with a fan blowing on him..so..why would he turn his air off?” says Draut.

“The owners will not come off the money…they make enough money down here trust me. I know what this property brings in from the government subsidies,” says Darlene Vanpelt.

Darlene Vanpel says she’s a former manager of the Ralston. She says there were many issues when she worked there, including failed A/C’s and elevators.

“If you’re gonna be a landlord don’t be a slum lord,” says Vanpel

Kristy Thornton is the daughter. She says she was angry and upset about the statement from the owner’s attorney. She also says they made it seem like Mr. Hart’s death was his own fault. Thornton goes on to say he would never have purposely done something that would ultimately lead to his death.