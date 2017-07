COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police are seeking the public’s help in searching for a run away teen.

Police say Natashay Colbert is missing from Columbus and may be also in areas of Atlanta.

Natashay is described as:

5’8″ in height

Approximately 240 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

If you have any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Natashay Colbert, you are asked to contact Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.