Hit-and-run knocks out power pole at Wynnton Road and 13th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. — About 1,300 Georgia Power customers are without power Friday morning after a vehicle accident involving a power pole.

WRBL News 3 was first alerted to the outage when the station power went down around 6:53 a.m.

Robert Watkins with Georgia Power says a car crashed into a power pole, snapping it in half, at the intersection of Wynnton Road and 13th Street. Columbus Police dispatchers confirm the driver left the scene. They add traffic is backed up from Wynnton Road and Buena Vista Road down to the Wynnton Road intersection with 13th Street.

Several traffic lights are also not working along nearby streets. Motorists are reminded to treat these intersections as 4-way stops in the interest of safety.

A reporter on the scene says traffic is being rerouted away from the 1300 block of Wynnton Road where there may be a danger of falling power lines.

Columbus Fire and EMS are on the scene and Georgia Power is in the process of rerouting power sources for its affected customers.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.