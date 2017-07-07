Candy Crush addicts get new outlet as video game comes to TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The popular Candy Crush video game is coming to TV.

Executive producer Matt Kunitz says viewers should expect breezy and energetic fun from the CBS series debuting 9 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Mario Lopez hosts the TV game show, in which contestants scramble across two giant video walls to match up Candy Crush characters.

The specially designed walls are each made up of 55 monitors and measure more than 20-by-25 feet — big enough to be dubbed the largest touch-screen display by Guinness World Records.

Contestants compete for a $100,000 prize.