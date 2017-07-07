APD: Man stole laptop after breaking into car; arrested more than month later

AUBURN, Ala. — A Tuskegee man is behind bars in the Lee County Jail after an investigation lead to his arrest for breaking and entering into a motor vehicle.

25-year-old Deuntavia Cox was arrested on charges of breaking and entering auto and theft of property second degree.

According to a release from Auburn police, the arrest stems from an investigation into a breaking and entering of a motor vehicle report that was filed with police on May 17. According to the victim, someone entered their 2010 Toyota Camry, while parked at a shopping mall in the 1600 block of Opelika Road, and stole a laptop computer valued at over $1,600.

Further investigation into the incident by Auburn police resulted in Cox being developed as a suspect and the property being recovered.

Cox was subsequently located by Tuskegee Police and taken into custody on unrelated charges. He was incarcerated in the Macon County Jail, pending his release to Auburn Police on the outstanding warrants. He was later transported to the Lee County Jail where he remains in custody on a $6,000 bond.