Alabama Governor Kay Ivey shakes up her cabinet with new picks

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey continues to shake-up her cabinet and staff, slowly replacing Bentley appointees with her own picks.

The governor’s office announced Thursday Ivey named Lynn Beshear as commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health. The governor also signaled that she will name her own picks to three other positions.

Her office said she accepted the resignations of Joanne Hale, as acting secretary of the office of information technology and Neal Morrison, as commissioner of senior services. Ivey’s office also indicated that Emergency Management Director Art Faulkner will retire Sept. 5.

Ivey is also replacing multiple staff members. Daniel Sparkman has been promoted to press secretary, replacing Eileen Jones.

Ivey became governor in April after then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned amid an impeachment push and a state investigation.