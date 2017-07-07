1 dead, 2 injured after shootings around Rigdon Road; CPD investigating

By Published: Updated:

UPDATE:

5:20 A.M. — Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worly confirms a man is dead after being shot off Rigdon Road early Friday morning.

Worly identifies the victim as 34-year-old Brandon Scott. The man was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.

Worly says Scott’s body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms officers are investigating several shooting incidents Friday morning on and around Rigdon Road.

Police tell News 3 officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Rigdon Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. They say two people were found injured on the scene and taken to the emergency room for treatment.

A short time later, police were called to another shooting and another injured person on 33rd Avenue. Investigators say the two shootings appear to be related.

Officers could not comment to News 3 the conditions of the victims. A motive and suspects in the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s