1 dead, 2 injured after shootings around Rigdon Road; CPD investigating

UPDATE:

5:20 A.M. — Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worly confirms a man is dead after being shot off Rigdon Road early Friday morning.

Worly identifies the victim as 34-year-old Brandon Scott. The man was pronounced dead at 2:52 a.m.

Worly says Scott’s body will be sent to Atlanta for an autopsy.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department confirms officers are investigating several shooting incidents Friday morning on and around Rigdon Road.

Police tell News 3 officers were called to a home in the 800 block of Rigdon Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. They say two people were found injured on the scene and taken to the emergency room for treatment.

A short time later, police were called to another shooting and another injured person on 33rd Avenue. Investigators say the two shootings appear to be related.

Officers could not comment to News 3 the conditions of the victims. A motive and suspects in the shooting are still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.