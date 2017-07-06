To punish North Korea, U.S. weighs sanctions on Chinese companies

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile is fired during the combined military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea against North Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program.

The options include one that would infuriate Beijing — sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North’s economy afloat.

It’s an approach that’s paid off for the U.S. in the past, including with Iran. So-called secondary sanctions upped the economic pressure on Tehran and helped drive it to the nuclear negotiating table.

There are significant risks, too, however. They include opening a new rift with Beijing that could complicate other U.S. diplomatic efforts.

Washington already has sanctions on North Korean companies and people accused of illicit dealings with the North. Secondary sanctions would target banks and companies that do legitimate business with North Korea.

