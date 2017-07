COLUMBUS, Ga. — State Senator Josh McKoon of Columbus is running for statewide office.

The Republican representing Georgia’s 29th senatorial district announced that he filed the paperwork Thursday to run for Secretary of State. Earlier this year, McKoon said he would not be running for re-election in the Senate where he has served since 2011.

McKoon is joining three others who have also announced their intentions to run for Brian Kemp’s office.

Kemp is running for governor.