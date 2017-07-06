Rain Chances Up for the Weekend

Now that we’ve had 4 straight days of highs in the mid-90s, Columbus is expecting another one today. An upper ridge continues in place almost right overhead, leading to the heat and helping to steer thunderstorms around the immediate area. Humidity will remain high with dew points likely to stay at or above 70, giving us a significant heat index during the peak hours of the day.

That’s about to change beginning Friday, as the ridge weakens enough to let a weakening frontal boundary sink southward into our area, opening the door for isolated showers and thunderstorms to return and also bringing the daily high temperatures back down to near normal for July.

By Sunday, a stronger cold front will attempt to push southward into the Gulf region, likely triggering more widespread rain and storms as we move into next week. Little change in temperature is expected, though, as the cooler air behind the front won’t be able to get this far south. Clouds and rain should keep temperatures near normal or just a few degrees below well into next week.

The fourth tropical system of the season in the Atlantic formed late Wednesday night, far out over the open Atlantic. It is expected to remain a tropical depression over open water at least through the weekend and does not pose a threat to the U.S. at this time.

