Rain chances picking-up

The heat and humidity lingers but only cooling slightly as we see our ridge of high pressure weaken over the next forty-eight hours in the First Alert Forecast. The high pressure at the surface weakens enough to break our cap and allow better thunderstorm development. A cool front is entering the region early Sunday morning and stalls out. This boundary should bring enough instability aloft and of course surface moisture will be plenty. SPC (Storm Prediction Center) has us in a marginal risk for Day 3 or for the purpose when you read this, Saturday. Daytime heating in general will allow storms that build and collapse. Pulsing multi-“type” cellular storms. Isolated damaging wind would be the set-up, mainly. If this becomes the overwhelming consensus on all models then we may Friday call a WAD (Weather Aware Day) for Saturday. Generally speaking we will see this trend become wet through Monday. The front washes out and we should stabilize enough for Tuesday and Wednesday. Readings for daytime highs and lows will remain around average. Low 90s and a few upper 80s, with overnight lows down into the lower 70s.

Tropical Forecast: Expect the extended to be a wait and see with an upper level through, which appears to be very weak on the extended models, with momentum and strengthening of Tropical Depression number 4 become a tropical storm making landfall across Florida, Too far out and I’ve never seen this far out being reliable or seeing models adjust this far out in the forecast. So, stay tuned.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast