Phenix City 9U All Stars team gets second chance at Little League regional tournament

After a record breaking three hour game and heart breaking state semifinals defeat, the Phenix City 9U All Stars thought their chances at the Little League regional tournament were over.

Fortunately for these hard working kids and their coaches, the Alabama state commissioner took notice. The team tells News 3 they have been invited for another shot at playing in the 2017 Little League Baseball Southwest Regional Tournament thanks to the commissioner’s exception.

Join the News 3 Midday Community Watch to hear these kids share their shock and excitement as they gear up to head to the first games in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

Click here to donate to the Phenix City 9U All Stars and help get them to the tournament!