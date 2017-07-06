Official: 129 countries set to approve nuclear ban treaty

Associated Press Published:
North Korea
In this July 5, 2017, photo United States U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, respond to Russia's statements, during United Nations Security Council meeting on North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, at U.N. headquarters.Having lost patience with China, the Trump administration is studying new steps to starve North Korea of cash for its nuclear program, including an option that would infuriate Beijing: sanctions on Chinese companies that help keep the North’s economy afloat. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The president of the U.N. conference drafting what could be the first treaty to ban nuclear weapons says 129 countries have agreed on the text, which is expected to be formally adopted Friday although all nuclear-armed nations are boycotting the effort.

Elayne Whyte Gomez, Costa Rica’s ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, told reporters Thursday that “this will be a historic moment and it will be the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years.”

She said that following Wednesday’s final review of the text, she is “convinced that we have achieved a general agreement on a robust and comprehensive prohibition on nuclear weapons.”

Last December, U.N. member states overwhelmingly approved a resolution calling for negotiations on a treaty to outlaw nuclear weapons.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s