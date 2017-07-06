Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey appoints new member to staff, announces exit of 5 other staff members

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Governor Kay Ivey has appointed Lynn Beshear as the new Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Mental Health, she announced in a release that also published the resignations of several state figures.

Beshear currently serves on the boards of Joint Public Charity Hospital, Montgomery Metro YMCA, and the AUM School of Liberal Arts Advisory Board, and comes to these positions after a long tenure of service since her move to Montgomery in 1978, according to the release.

In addition to Beshear’s announcement, Ivey also announced her acceptance of the resignations of Dr. Joanne Hale as Acting Secretary of the Office of Information Technology and Neal Morrison as Commissioner of Senior Services. In addition to these moves, Emergency Management Director Art Faulkner has announced his upcoming retirement on September 5.

Director of Appointments and Scheduling Daniel Sparkman has also been promoted to Press Secretary, replacing Eileen Jones.